UP: Husband Shoots Wife Over Argument, Hangs Body From Noose At Home In Greater Noida To Stage Murder As Suicide; Post-Crime Visuals Surface

X

A man allegedly shot and killed his wife in Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida after a prolonged argument that had spanned several days. As per reports, the man identified as Deepak Bhadana, fled the scene after committing the crime.

The victim, 31-year-old Nidhi, was originally from Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi. She had been married to Deepak for four years, with the couple residing in Jaganpur village, where Deepak's family had been living for the past 13 years. According to the police, Deepak is originally from Dhanpura in Meerut.

The tragic incident occurred on Friday night while the couple was on their way to Murshidpur village. Deepak allegedly shot Nidhi during the journey, later bringing her body back to their home. In a bid to stage the murder as a suicide, he reportedly hung Nidhi's body from a noose. However, when the truth came to light, the police took action, detaining Deepak’s brother and mother for questioning.

Woman's body sent for post-mortem

The police have taken Nidhi's body into custody and sent it for a post-mortem examination. He assured that efforts to apprehend Deepak are ongoing and expressed confidence that the accused would be caught soon.

Reports further suggest that the police have been reviewing CCTV footage from around the crime scene, and Deepak was reportedly captured on one of the cameras. Authorities suspect that after committing the murder, Deepak may have crossed the border into Haryana in an attempt to evade capture.

Meanwhile, some reports even suggest that the man killed his wife for dowry.

The police continue their investigation, working tirelessly to nab the accused.