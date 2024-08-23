 UP Shocker: Muslim Woman In Ayodhya Alleges Domestic Abuse & Triple Talaq By Husband For Praising PM Modi & CM Yogi; VIDEO
BISWAJEET BANERJEEUpdated: Friday, August 23, 2024, 09:04 PM IST
The victim subjected to domestic violence | Screengrab from X video/ IANS

A Muslim woman from Ayodhya has reportedly faced severe domestic abuse from her husband after praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The incident took a shocking turn when her husband allegedly burned her face and later divorced her through triple talaq.

The victim, identified as Mariyam, shared her ordeal in a video, appealing to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for justice. In the video, Mariyam claims that her only "mistake" was expressing admiration for the transformation of Ayodhya, particularly praising the development of Lata Chowk, attributing these changes to the efforts of Yogi Adityanath.

WATCH VIDEO HERE:

According to Mariyam, her praise angered her husband, Arshad, who initially beat her and sent her back to her parental home. Although he later allowed her to return, the abuse escalated.

Mariyam alleges that her husband, with the support of his family, repeatedly assaulted her, including an incident where he poured hot lentils on her face, causing severe burns. The final act of cruelty came when he burned her face and pronounced a triple talaq, ending their marriage.

Mariyam's video has brought the incident to public attention, but she claims that despite her attempts, an FIR has not yet been filed. This has compelled her to seek justice through her video appeal to the Chief Minister, hoping for intervention in her case.

