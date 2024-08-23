'Bacche Hai Ismein': Family Screams As Violent Man Smashes Car Windows With Rod After Altercation Over Overtaking In UP’s Badaun (VIDEO)

X

In a shocking incident, a family, including children travelling by car, were attacked by a man in Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun.

In the purported video of the incident which surfaced on social media on Friday, the car can be seen surrounded by men with one of them smashing the windows and the windscreen. The terrified children present inside the car can be heard screaming in fear. However, the attacker kept attacking despite this until the diver reversed the vehicle and fled the spot.

As per reports, the incident took place on August 19 on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan when the family was returning to Badaun from Bisauli.

Due to overtaking, an altercation began between the two parties and soon it turned violent after the attacker started chasing the family’s car and called his men in the meantime.

"A video went viral today, and upon investigation, it was found that on the 19th, two groups travelling by car argued over overtaking. Following the dispute, one group called their associates, who then chased down and assaulted the family in the car. A case has been registered under appropriate sections at the Civil Lines police station, and action is being taken," said Budaun police in a post on X after the video of the incident went viral on social media.

Reports suggest that one of the witnesses, a 10-year-old daughter from the victim’s family, bravely managed to record a video of the assailants despite the terrifying situation. However, her younger siblings were too scared and traumatized by the incident.

Three days later, frustrated by the lack of police action, the victim shared the video of the incident on Facebook, narrating their ordeal. The post caused a stir within the police department, leading to urgent attention to the case.