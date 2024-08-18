UP Accident: 16-Year-Old Riding Bike With Teen Sister Killed, Mother Injured As Speeding Bus Rams Into Vehicle In Muzaffarnagar; VIDEO Surfaces

Bus rams into bike, kills 2 teenagers and injures mother who were on the two-wheeler in UP's Muzaffarnagar | X

Muzaffarnagar, August 18: A boy and his sister were killed while their mother seriously injured here on Sunday when their motorcycle was hit by a speeding bus, police said.

Efforts are on to nab the absconding bus driver, they said.

The accident took place on the Budhana-Baraut road near Mudkali village under the Budhana police station limits, they added.

According to Circle Officer Gajendra Pal Singh, the incident occurred when the trio were travelling on their motorcycle, which was being driven by 16-year-old Rihan.

Besides Rihan, his sister Sabrin (12) was also killed in the accident. Their mother, who sustained serious injuries, was rushed to a hospital, Singh said.

The bus driver fled the scene, abandoning the bus at the site of the accident, the CO said, adding that a probe is on in the matter.