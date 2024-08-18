 UP Accident: 16-Year-Old Riding Bike With Teen Sister Killed, Mother Injured As Speeding Bus Rams Into Vehicle In Muzaffarnagar; VIDEO Surfaces
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUP Accident: 16-Year-Old Riding Bike With Teen Sister Killed, Mother Injured As Speeding Bus Rams Into Vehicle In Muzaffarnagar; VIDEO Surfaces

UP Accident: 16-Year-Old Riding Bike With Teen Sister Killed, Mother Injured As Speeding Bus Rams Into Vehicle In Muzaffarnagar; VIDEO Surfaces

According to Circle Officer Gajendra Pal Singh, the incident occurred when the trio were travelling on their motorcycle, which was being driven by 16-year-old Rihan. Besides Rihan, his sister Sabrin (12) was also killed in the accident. Their mother, who sustained serious injuries, was rushed to a hospital, Singh said.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, August 18, 2024, 09:03 PM IST
article-image
Bus rams into bike, kills 2 teenagers and injures mother who were on the two-wheeler in UP's Muzaffarnagar | X

Muzaffarnagar, August 18: A boy and his sister were killed while their mother seriously injured here on Sunday when their motorcycle was hit by a speeding bus, police said.

Efforts are on to nab the absconding bus driver, they said.

FPJ Shorts
Uorfi Javed Criticises Malaika Arora's Reality Show, Calls It 'Bad': 'She Was Not The Right Choice'
Uorfi Javed Criticises Malaika Arora's Reality Show, Calls It 'Bad': 'She Was Not The Right Choice'
Abhishek Banerjee Reveals His Casting In Vedaa Was 'Mistake': 'Thought How I Am Going To Stand In Front Of John Abraham?'
Abhishek Banerjee Reveals His Casting In Vedaa Was 'Mistake': 'Thought How I Am Going To Stand In Front Of John Abraham?'
Siblings In Style: Ethnic Fashion Inspiration For A Glamorous Raksha Bandhan
Siblings In Style: Ethnic Fashion Inspiration For A Glamorous Raksha Bandhan
The Artistic Legacy Of F N Souza Through Letters To His Daughter Keren Souza Kohn
The Artistic Legacy Of F N Souza Through Letters To His Daughter Keren Souza Kohn

The accident took place on the Budhana-Baraut road near Mudkali village under the Budhana police station limits, they added.

According to Circle Officer Gajendra Pal Singh, the incident occurred when the trio were travelling on their motorcycle, which was being driven by 16-year-old Rihan.

Besides Rihan, his sister Sabrin (12) was also killed in the accident. Their mother, who sustained serious injuries, was rushed to a hospital, Singh said.

Read Also
UP Accident VIDEO: 10 Dead, 29 Injured After Bus Collides With Pickup Truck Carrying Laborers In...
article-image

The bus driver fled the scene, abandoning the bus at the site of the accident, the CO said, adding that a probe is on in the matter.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UP Accident: 16-Year-Old Riding Bike With Teen Sister Killed, Mother Injured As Speeding Bus Rams...

UP Accident: 16-Year-Old Riding Bike With Teen Sister Killed, Mother Injured As Speeding Bus Rams...

Jaipur: 'Political Differences Must Never Overshadow National Interest,'Says VP Jaagdeep Dhankar

Jaipur: 'Political Differences Must Never Overshadow National Interest,'Says VP Jaagdeep Dhankar

UP: SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Targets Keshav Prasad Maurya Over Teacher Recruitment Case; Deputy CM...

UP: SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Targets Keshav Prasad Maurya Over Teacher Recruitment Case; Deputy CM...

Delhi Shocker: AIIMS Doctor Kills Self, Drug Overdose Suspected; Chilling Suicide Note Found

Delhi Shocker: AIIMS Doctor Kills Self, Drug Overdose Suspected; Chilling Suicide Note Found

Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: SC Takes Suo Moto Cognizance; Hearing On August 20

Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: SC Takes Suo Moto Cognizance; Hearing On August 20