UP Accident VIDEO: 10 Dead, 29 Injured After Bus Collides With Pickup Truck Carrying Laborers In Bulandshahr

Accident site | Screengrab from X video

Lucknow: In a tragic road accident in the Bulandshahr district, a bus collided with a pickup truck carrying laborers returning home to celebrate Raksha Bandhan, resulting in the death of ten people and leaving 29 others injured, including several children.

The accident occurred near Salempur police station when the bus, reportedly speeding, struck the pickup while attempting to overtake another vehicle.

Bulandshahr: A violent collision occurred between a private bus and a pickup truck. Rescue operations are underway, and victims are being hospitalized pic.twitter.com/PKh0bR6kAJ — IANS (@ians_india) August 18, 2024

The victims were laborers working at a bread factory in Ghaziabad and were en route to Raipur village in Tehsil Atrauli of Aligarh district. The collision was so severe that the pickup lost control, hit a tree, and passengers were thrown onto the road. Among the injured, eight have been referred to a higher medical center, while 21 others are being treated at the district hospital and a private facility.

The impact of the crash was so intense that the bus driver was trapped in the steering wheel and sustained serious injuries. He was later rescued with the help of a crane and has been admitted to the hospital.

The accident took place around 10:15 AM on Sunday, as the workers, hailing from Aheria Nagla village in Aligarh, were traveling in a pickup from Ghaziabad to celebrate the festival with their families. Eyewitnesses reported that the bus, allegedly operating illegally from Badaun to Delhi, was overtaking another vehicle at high speed when it collided with the pickup.

Locals at the scene immediately rushed to help, transporting the injured to nearby hospitals using private vehicles and ambulances. Tragically, nine victims were declared dead upon arrival at the district hospital, while one more succumbed to injuries at a private hospital in Chitta.

District Magistrate C.P. Singh confirmed the death toll and injuries, stating that an investigation is underway. He assured that instructions have been given to officials to ensure the best possible treatment for the injured. Singh also mentioned that nine of the injured have been admitted to a private hospital, with eight others referred to a higher center.

Uttar Pradesh: DM Bulandshahr Chandra Prakash Singh says, "...The accident happened due to a severe collision between a private bus and a pickup truck...Many people are seriously injured.." pic.twitter.com/LrRbZu7ist — IANS (@ians_india) August 18, 2024

बुलंदशहर में बस और मैक्स की जोरदार टक्कर, अभी तक 10 की मौत, 28 घायल, रक्षाबंधन का त्यौहार मनाने जा रहे थे घर, मामले का मुख्यमंत्री योगी ने लिया संज्ञान, जिला अस्पताल पहुंचे डीएम एसएसपी सहित सभी आला अधिकारी।



मृतकों और घायलों की जानकारी के साथ पूरी खबर 👇https://t.co/O2mNwpLlIC pic.twitter.com/e3XY3LgQaJ — Dharmendra Mittal (@dharm_mittal) August 18, 2024

Local residents expressed frustration over the late arrival of police at the accident site, claiming that despite the incident occurring around 10:15 AM, authorities arrived half an hour later. They alleged that negligence and corruption among the police have allowed illegal buses to operate unchecked, leading to frequent accidents. Some locals warned that they might take matters into their own hands if officials do not take prompt action against illegal bus operations.

The investigation into the accident continues as authorities work to determine the exact cause and hold those responsible accountable.