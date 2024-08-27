UP Shocker: 2 Teenage Girls Found Hanging From Tree In Bhagautipur Village; Police Suspect Suicide

Representative Image

Farrukhabad (UP): A disturbing incident came to light in Bhagautipur village of Uttar Pradesh where two girls, one identified as an 18-year-old and another as a 15-year-old, were found hanging from a tree, Farrukhabad Police official said on Tuesday.

"When we received information of an incident of two girls being found hanging from a tree, we immediately reached the site to investigate. We found that the two girls, one 18 years old and the other 15 years old, were both friends and that they hung themselves together with one dupatta", said SP Alok Priyadarshi of Farrukabad police station.

Uttar Pradesh: Alok Priyadarshi, SP Fatehgarh, says, "This morning, we received information that two girls' bodies were found hanging from a tree near the village. A phone was also discovered at the scene, near the tree, along with clothing belonging to one of the girls. Details… pic.twitter.com/5k1HDb2FQQ — IANS (@ians_india) August 27, 2024

Father Of One Of The Deceased Girls Speaks On The Incident

Pappu, the father of one of the deceased girls, spoke to ANI about the incident. "We had returned from the temple at night, and then after some time, both the girls told me that they were going to the Temple for the program. I work at the farm, so I was tired and I slept that time. When the program finished at 12, I couldn't find the girls, I asked everyone I could and searched all over for them but couldn't find them," said Pappu.

#WATCH | Father of one of the deceased, Pappu says, "They were with me till 9:30 PM at a temple. We all came back but they again went outside, I slept. When I woke up at midnight, I couldn't find them. I saw them in the morning hanging in a single dupatta. I think someone hanged… https://t.co/Fr0udxJnj1 pic.twitter.com/2nnJH8UHOk — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 27, 2024

He further explained that he found out about the bodies when someone had gone to the farm in the morning, which is when the girls were reportedly found.

The father claimed that he thought that someone had murdered the girls and then hanged them afterward. "I think that someone has killed them and then hanged them. But I don't have any enmity with anyone else." added the father.

Farrukabad Police Station SP Alok Priyadarshi On The Incident

According to the police, it is suspected that the girls climbed the tree together and tied the dupatta to the branch to hang themselves. "Prima facie, it seemed that the girls had done it by themselves. But, things will become clearer after the postmortem," said SP Priyadarshi.

The police have also found a mobile and sim card at the scene of the incident, the items are currently being investigated. The family members of the deceased have reportedly filed a case with the police to find out what caused this incident

Further investigations on the incident are underway.