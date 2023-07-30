UP: Security Personnel Seen Slapping, Abusing Disabled Man On Tricycle In Deoria; Shocking Video Surfaces

In a disturbing video, a specially-abled man seen on a tricycle in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria district was allegedly beaten, slapped and abused by Prantiya Rakshak Dal (PRD) jawans on duty. The video of the PRD jawans slapping and beating the specially abled man while he was on the tricycle was captured on camera. A video of the incident was shared on Twitter. As the video surfaced on social media, people are demanding action against the accused security personnel for roughing up a specially abled person.

Watch the video below

A netizen asks for action to be taken against the security personnel.

Samajwadi Party media cell also shared the video and alleged that the 'Divyaang' man was beaten up only because he asked for water from the security personnel on duty. The opposition party in UP questioned law and order over the incident and said many such acts happen but don't even come to light.

Video shows cop beating the specially abled man

The video shows a specially abled man on his tricycle used by him for moving around. However, the video starts with the PRD jawans beating and slapping the man even as he shouts for help. Two PRD jawans in uniform are seen roughing up the specially abled person while he is on the tricycle.

Specially abled man confronts the PRF jawans

The specially abled man, who is seen alone on the road as it is night, then confronts the PRD personnel who beat him. He is seen arguing with one of the cops and heard saying that it was not him who abused but the PRD jawans who abused him. He is asked by one of the jawans to visit the police station. The PRD jawan is seen insisting that the specially abled man visit the police station with him. However, the specially abled man says that he will go to the police station but on his tricycle and not with the PRD jawans.

Chorus for action

The video ends there. However, as the video is being shared on social media and is getting views after being noticed by users, netizens are asking for action to be taken against the accused seen beating the specially abled person in the video.

