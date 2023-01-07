e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUP school teacher booked and suspended for giving love letter on greeting card to Class 8 girl

UP school teacher booked and suspended for giving love letter on greeting card to Class 8 girl

An FIR has been filed against the teacher Hariom Singh on the complaint of the girl's father, Superintendent of Police (SP) Kunwar Anupam Singh said.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, January 07, 2023, 08:16 PM IST
article-image
Uttar Pradesh: School teacher in Kannauj writes 'love letter' to minor student | Representational image
Follow us on

A school teacher in Uttar Pradesh's Ballarpur got suspended and booked by the police after he allegedly wrote a "love letter" and gave it in a greeting card to a Class 8 student, according to the police.

An FIR has been filed against the teacher Hariom Singh on the complaint of the girl's father, Superintendent of Police (SP) Kunwar Anupam Singh said.

Hariom Singh has been accused of giving a greeting card on December 30 to a Class 8 girl student. When the student reached home she found that the card carried a 12-line handwritten letter in it purportedly with a confession of his love for her.

Read Also
Cold wave: No schools for students up to class 8 till Sunday in Khandwa
article-image

As the matter came to light, District Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) Kaustubh Singh suspended the teacher, the SP said.

Block Education Officer Vipin Kumar has been tasked with the investigation of the matter.

(With PTI inputs)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Will UGC's guidelines on foreign universities in India fail to deliver?

Will UGC's guidelines on foreign universities in India fail to deliver?

Kerala: Kasargod woman orders Biryani online, dies of food poisoning after consumption; Probe...

Kerala: Kasargod woman orders Biryani online, dies of food poisoning after consumption; Probe...

Bengaluru school bomb scare: 'Did it for fun,' says minor boy; sent to Juvenile Board

Bengaluru school bomb scare: 'Did it for fun,' says minor boy; sent to Juvenile Board

Know why Nitish Kumar-led Bihar govt is conducting caste-based survey

Know why Nitish Kumar-led Bihar govt is conducting caste-based survey

Sammed Shikhar Controversy: Now, tribal communities threaten to launch protest over ban on tourism...

Sammed Shikhar Controversy: Now, tribal communities threaten to launch protest over ban on tourism...