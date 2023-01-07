UP school teacher booked and suspended for giving love letter on greeting card to Class 8 girl

Uttar Pradesh: School teacher in Kannauj writes 'love letter' to minor student | Representational image

A school teacher in Uttar Pradesh's Ballarpur got suspended and booked by the police after he allegedly wrote a "love letter" and gave it in a greeting card to a Class 8 student, according to the police.

An FIR has been filed against the teacher Hariom Singh on the complaint of the girl's father, Superintendent of Police (SP) Kunwar Anupam Singh said.

Hariom Singh has been accused of giving a greeting card on December 30 to a Class 8 girl student. When the student reached home she found that the card carried a 12-line handwritten letter in it purportedly with a confession of his love for her.

As the matter came to light, District Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) Kaustubh Singh suspended the teacher, the SP said.

Block Education Officer Vipin Kumar has been tasked with the investigation of the matter.

(With PTI inputs)