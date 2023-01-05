Cold wave: No schools for students up to class 8 till Sunday in Khandwa

Photo: Representative Image

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): There will be no classes for students up to class V till January 8 in Khandwa owing to ongoing cold wave. The order was issued by District education officer PS Solanki.

As per order, school for class VI to X will now start at 10am.

Giving information, spokesperson Sunil Jain said that dense fog and cold wave was sweeping the region causing hardships to school going children. In view of the biting cold conditions, Khandwa MLA Devendra Verma held a meeting with District Magistrate Anoop Kumar Singh on Thursday and requested that classes for students be discontinued owing to cold wave.

Following District Collector’s directive, District education Officer issued orders of closure of school for students up to class 5 in all government and private schools.

Jain further added that MP Gnyaneshwar Patil, MLA Ram Dagore and Narayan Patel along with MLA Verma, reached collectorate and gave a letter to Collector for issuing leave order in view of biting cold.