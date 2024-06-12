 UP: Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Resigns From Assembly To Focus On National Politics
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUP: Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Resigns From Assembly To Focus On National Politics

UP: Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Resigns From Assembly To Focus On National Politics

Justifying Akhilesh’s decision to leave UP for national politics, a senior Samajwadi Party leader said UP now has assembly elections in 2027.

BISWAJEET BANERJEEUpdated: Wednesday, June 12, 2024, 09:36 PM IST
article-image
SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav |

Akhilesh Yadav, President of the Samajwadi Party (SP), has officially resigned from his membership of Vidhan Sabha as he shifts his focus to central politics.

He was MLA from Karhal but has been elected as a Member of Parliament (MP) from the Kannauj Lok Sabha seat. Following this victory, he was required to vacate one of his seats, leading to his resignation from the Karhal constituency.

According to Pradeep Dubey, the Principal Secretary of the Assembly, Yadav's resignation has been received, and the acceptance process is underway.

In his role as the Leader of the Opposition in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, Akhilesh Yadav's departure necessitates the appointment of a successor. It is anticipated that this position will likely be assigned to his uncle, Shivpal Singh Yadav or Mehboob Ali.

Justifying Akhilesh’s decision to leave UP for national politics, a senior Samajwadi Party leader said UP now has assembly elections in 2027. “There is not much to do in state politics for 3 years. Therefore, it is better for Akhilesh Yadav to now focus on Delhi,” he said.

Secondly, under Akhilesh Yadav's leadership, the Samajwadi Party has emerged as the third largest party in the country. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, SP won 37 seats independently and a total of 43 seats in Uttar Pradesh in alliance with the Congress party.

Read Also
SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Takes Jibe At Modi 3.0, Says 'Govt Stuck In Limbo Is Not Govt'
article-image

“After this huge win for the party, Akhilesh is now seeing space in central politics. This decision of Akhilesh will help him to take the party to the national level,” he said.

Two More SP MLAs Resign:

Two more Samajwadi Party MLAs Lalji Verma and Awdhesh Prasad have also resigned from the state assembly. They also gave their letters to the Vidhan Sabha secretariat office.

Lalji Verma won election from Ambedkar Nagar defeating Ritesh Pandey of BJP while Awdhesh Prasad won from Faizabad defeating BJP’s Laloo Singh of BJP.

Awadhesh Prasad said that he and Akhilesh ad resigned together. “I and the national president of the party have sent our resignation to the assembly speaker. Just like we used to sit together in the assembly, we will sit together in the Lok Sabha in the same way,” he said.

Read Also
Video: SP Workers Put Up Posters In Kannauj Showing Akhilesh Yadav As INDIA Alliance's 'PM Face'...
article-image

However, the assembly speaker has not yet accepted the resignation.

There is talk that Akhilesh may field Lalu Yadav's son-in-law Tej Pratap Singh Yadav from Karhal seat. Party had earlier fielded Tej Pratap from Kannauj but in the last minute he was replaced with Akhilesh Yadav.

 However, there is talk of two more names. These include SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav's nephew Arvind Yadav and former MLA Sobran Singh Yadav.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: Kanpur Mayor Pramila Pandey Loses Her Cool, Throws File At Govt Official's Face & Asks Him To...

VIDEO: Kanpur Mayor Pramila Pandey Loses Her Cool, Throws File At Govt Official's Face & Asks Him To...

UP: Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Resigns From Assembly To Focus On National Politics

UP: Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Resigns From Assembly To Focus On National Politics

Chandigarh Assembly Elections 2024: Congress To Hold District-Level Workers Meetings From June 16

Chandigarh Assembly Elections 2024: Congress To Hold District-Level Workers Meetings From June 16

Nagaland State Lottery Result: June 12, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: June 12, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Western Railway To Run Unreserved Special Train Between Udhna And Chhapara; Check Details Here

Western Railway To Run Unreserved Special Train Between Udhna And Chhapara; Check Details Here