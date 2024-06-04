 Video: SP Workers Put Up Posters In Kannauj Showing Akhilesh Yadav As INDIA Alliance's 'PM Face' After Samajwadi Party's Strong LS Show
HomeIndiaVideo: SP Workers Put Up Posters In Kannauj Showing Akhilesh Yadav As INDIA Alliance's 'PM Face' After Samajwadi Party's Strong LS Show

The party workers were seen celebrating and raising slogans of "Akhilesh Zindabad" in Kannauj. Akhilesh Yadav, who is contesting from Kannauj, is also leading with a margin of over 70,000 votes.

Kannauj: Samajwadi Party (SP) workers in Kannauj were seen putting up posters showing SP Party President Akhilesh Yadav as the 'PM face of INDIA alliance' after the party's stellar show in the Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh. The Samajwadi Party is currently ahead on 37 seats and its alliance partner Congress leading on 7 seats. The BJP, which had won handsomely in the last two general elections in the state, has suffered loss of seats in the politically significant state.

Though the NDA is shown getting a majority, going by the early trends, the BJP is falling short of the majority number (272 plus seats) on its own. The INDIA alliance is well on its way to get over 200 seats which has made the contest interesting.

In the 2014 general elections, the BJP won 71 seats, while in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the party won 62 seats in Uttar Pradesh. However, the initial trends after several rounds of voting shows Samajwadi Party well ahead with 37 votes in the state and the BJP with 33 seats.

However, the final numbers might change as several rounds of voting are remaining. However, nonetheless, this is SP's best ever show in the Lok Sabha Elections since the party came into existence in the early 1990s.

