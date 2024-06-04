 Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Election Results: SP-BJP Workers Clash In Lucknow; Video Surfaces
Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Election Results: SP-BJP Workers Clash In Lucknow; Video Surfaces

Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Election Results: SP-BJP Workers Clash In Lucknow; Video Surfaces

A video of the fight surfaced on social media which saw the cadres from both parties clashing amid scorching heat.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, June 04, 2024, 01:23 PM IST
article-image
Clashes in Lucknow between BJP and SP workers

The close political fight in Uttar Pradesh between the Samajwadi Party and BJP turned into a brawl as SP and BJP workers clashed with each other in Lucknow's Ramabai Rally Sthal. A video of the fight surfaced on social media which saw the cadres from both parties clashing amid scorching heat.

A few workers sustained injuries in the fight. However, the situation was brought under control quickly.

Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE Updates: BJP & SP Workers CLASH Outside Ramabai...
article-image

Uttar Pradesh is perhaps witnessing the closest fight between the INDIA alliance (SP and Congress) and the BJP led NDA. The neck to neck contest has not only changed the predictions for the state but also upset BJP's overall tally.

