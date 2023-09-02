UP: Raja Bhaiya's Wife Seeks CM Yogi's Help Amid Accusations Of Polygamy And Family Discord

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | File Photo

The marital dispute between Raghuraj Pratap Singh alias Raja Bhaiya, legislator of Uttar Pradesh and his wife Rani Bhanvi Singh is getting murkier with the latter now approaching Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for help.

Raja Bhaiya who belongs to the princely estate of Kunda & Bhadri of Pratapgarh district in UP has been accused of polygamy by wife Rani Bhanvi Singh. Bhanvi has accused Raja Bhaiyya of harassment, having multiple illicit relations and not fulfilling his family duties. Rani has even accused her own sister of having an illicit relationship with Raja Bhaiyya and conspiring to break her family. While Bhani’s sister Sadhvi has refuted the claim and lodged a complaint in Hazratganj police station of Lucknow against her sister as well the private television channel that aired a controversial interview of Bhanvi. In the interview, Bhanvi Singh accused her younger sister Sadhvi was having relations with Raja Bhaiya.

Appeal to UP CM Yogi for justice

After the police complaint by sister, Bhanvi Singh has appealed to UP Chief Minister Yogi seeking justice. In her letter to CM Yogi, Bhanvi accused UP Police of entertaining a fake complaint lodged by sister Sadhvi Singh who is a home breaker. She said that Lucknow police have been acting at the behest of Raja Bhaiya.

It may be mentioned that Kunda MLA Raja Bhaiya has filed a divorce case in Saket court of Delhi citing cruelty and desertion charges against his wife Bhanvi Singh. In her reply, Bhanvi has levelled serious allegations against Raja Bhaiya accusing him decades of cruelty and refusing her entry to the matrimonial home. The next hearing in the divorce case is on October 17. However, Bhanvi Singh in a recent affidavit to the court has refused to divorce and said she wants to be back to her matrimonial home. As per the affidavit, Bhanvi has shown a willingness to reconcile and continue with the marriage. However, in the affidavit, Bhanvi has accused Raja Bhiya of having three long-term extramarital affairs including one with her close relative and another with a Kolkata-based news reporter of a prominent news channel. She claimed to have been denied the opportunity to live with Raja Bhaiya and was subjected to physical abuse and humiliation. Currently, Bhanvi Singh is staying with her father-in-law.

Infamous television interview

Last week in a television interview, Bhanvi accused her own younger sister of having illicit relations with Raja Bhaiya and conspiring to break a marriage. After this Sadvi lodged a complaint with the police naming sister Bhanvi Singh and television channel editorial staff for defaming her.

Raja Bhaiya, who has often been in the news mainly for the wrong reasons, is a seven-term legislator from Kunda assembly seat. He was a cabinet minister in Kalyan Singh, Ram Prakash Gupta & Rajnath Singh's cabinet between 1997 to 2002. Later on, he was a cabinet minister in Mulayam Singh Yadav and the Akhilesh cabinet also. While preferred to contest as an independent candidate most of the time, in 2017, he floated his own party in the name of Jansatta Dal. Currently, Jansatta Dal has two legislators in UP assembly one being Raja Bhaiya himself and another his close aide Shailendra Kumar.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)