UP Police's 'clerical mistake', not 10,000 but 1,000 AMU students booked for CAA protest

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Saturday clarified that a case has been registered against 1,000 unidentified students of Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) instead of 10,000 as stated in several reports.

"There was a clerical mistake in the report, case registered against 1,000 students and not 10,000," Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Akash Kulhari said.

The case has been filed in connection with the violence which broke out during protests against the newly amended citizenship law on December 15.

The students have been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984 and Criminal Law Amendment Act, 1932 for offenses such as rioting, deterring public servant, and endangering the life of others.