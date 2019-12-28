CAA protests: Case registered against 10,000 unidentified AMU students

A case has been registered against 10,000 unidentified students of Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) in connection with the violence which broke out during protests against the newly amended citizenship law on December 15.

The students have been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984 and Criminal Law Amendment Act, 1932 for offences such as rioting, deterring public servant, and endangering the life of others.

The FIR which was registered on December 24 on a complaint filed by Commandant 104 Battalion stated that on December 15 at 8:30 pm, over 10,000 students had gathered around the university's circle to protest.