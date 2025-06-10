 UP Police To Take Action Against Cop Accused Of Manhandling Lucknow's Famous 'Model Chai Wali' (VIDEO)
Reacting to the viral video on micro-blogging website X, Lucknow police said, said,"Police reached the spot after receiving information about a complaint of keeping a tea stall open late at night."

Shashank Nair Updated: Tuesday, June 10, 2025, 07:49 PM IST
Model Chai Wali

The viral video of Lucknow's popular Model Chai Wali being manhandled outside her stall by a female cop has prompted Lucknow police to react to the incident. Reacting to the viral video on micro-blogging website X Lucknow police said,"Police reached the spot after receiving information about a complaint of keeping a tea stall open late at night."

The post further said that a probe in the incident is ongoing. "The entire case is being investigated by gazetted officer ACP Aliganj, after completing the investigation, departmental action will be taken against the guilty police personnel," the post read.

In the video, the female cop manhandled her and pulled her clothes. Model Chai Wali, also known as Simran Gupta had kept her stall open after 12 o'clock in the night despite a warning.

Who Is 'Model Chai Wali'? Lucknow Influencer 'Manhandled' By Police For Keeping Tea Stall Open After...
The police reached her stall and started scolding her for keeping the shop open till late at night. Soon, the argument escalated into a physical altercation.

Gupta has bagged the title of Miss Gorakhpur in 2018. Simran's father, Rajendra Gupta, is physically and mentally handicapped. Simran started modelling to handle the responsibilities of the family, which was in debt due to her father's illness, but she became unemployed during COVID-19.

Later, Simran did a contract job but did not get a salary there. So, inspired by the "Graduate Chai Wali", Simran first set up a tea stall in front of the hostel of Gorakhpur University and soon got popular.

