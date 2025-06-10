Who Is 'Model Chai Wali'? Lucknow Influencer 'Manhandled' By Police For Keeping Tea Stall Open After Midnight (VIDEO)

Model Chai Wali | X

Lucknow: A shocking incident has come to light from Lucknow. A video of the police misbehaving with a woman known as Model Chai Wali, outside her tea stall in Lucknow has surfaced. Police reached Model Chai Wali's stall late at night, manhandled her and pulled her clothes. The video of the incident is going viral on social media. The video shows a female cop manhandling her and pulling her clothes. The video is said to be from Sunday midnight.

Reportedly, Simran had kept her stall open after 12 o'clock in the night despite the warning.

The police reached her stall and started scolding her for keeping the shop open till late at night. Soon, the argument escalated into a physical altercation. The entire incident was captured by a person sitting in a car far away.

Who Is Model Chai Wali?

Lucknow's Model Chai Wali's real name is Simran Gupta. Gupta has bagged the title of Miss Gorakhpur in 2018. Simran's father, Rajendra Gupta, is physically and mentally handicapped. Simran started modelling to handle the responsibilities of the family, which was in debt due to her father's illness, but she became unemployed during COVID-19.

Later, Simran did a contract job but did not get a salary there. So, inspired by the "Graduate Chai Wali", Simran first set up a tea stall in front of the hostel of Gorakhpur University and soon got popular.