Lucknow Nominated For UNESCO Creative City Of Gastronomy: Know Royal Culinary Legacy That Makes Lucknow Special!

'Muskuraiye, aap Lucknow me hai'- is a common phrase used for tourists who visit this city. It is probably said because Lucknow's cuisine will not only fulfill your cravings but will also make you feel happy from the within. Lucknow is the cultural and culinary crown jewel of Uttar Pradesh, and is once again making headlines, this time for its rich and flavorful food heritage. Known globally for its regal Awadhi cuisine, the city has been officially nominated by the Indian government for the UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN) under the Gastronomy category. This nomination marks a significant step in acknowledging the city's timeless culinary traditions on a global platform.

What Is the UNESCO Creative Cities Network?

Launched in 2004, UNESCO’s Creative Cities Network honors cities that have successfully integrated creativity and culture into their development strategies. It includes seven fields: Crafts & Folk Art, Design, Film, Gastronomy, Literature, Media Arts, and Music. For Gastronomy, the spotlight shines on cities with unique food cultures and sustainable culinary practices.

If Lucknow joins the network, it will share the stage with global culinary powerhouses like Tucson (USA), Parma (Italy), Chengdu (China), and Hyderabad (India)-the only other Indian city currently recognised in the gastronomy category.

A royal culinary canvas: From Nawabs to street carts

The heart of Lucknow’s food scene beats with history. From the lavish kitchens of the Nawabs to the humble but flavorful street food stalls, the city’s dishes are not just meals-they are legacies. Rich in spices, techniques, and storytelling, Lucknow’s offerings range from the smoky softness of Tunday and Kakori kebabs to the tangy explosion of chaats and the comforting crunch of khasta kachoris.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Unlike many food destinations that focus primarily on meat-based dishes, Lucknow stands out for its equal celebration of vegetarian delicacies. Signature treats like imli laddoo, nimish (sweetened cream foam), kulfi falooda, and samosa with aloo matar filling showcase how even the simplest street snacks are layered with flavours and centuries of tradition.

Official recognition: A step closer to global Gastronomic glory

The nomination process is being steered by the Uttar Pradesh Department of Culture and Tourism in collaboration with renowned heritage expert Abha Narain Lambah. A detailed dossier highlighting the historical, cultural, and culinary wealth of the city is currently being compiled. As per Divisional Commissioner Roshan Jacob, the dossier is expected to be submitted to UNESCO by end of June 2025.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Once submitted, UNESCO experts are anticipated to visit Lucknow to experience the city’s food scene firsthand-a crucial part of the evaluation process.

The unique charm of Lucknow’s cuisine

So what sets Lucknow apart? It’s the seamless marriage of refined gastronomy and street-style indulgence. Every bite carries a story passed down through generations.

Moreover, Lucknow’s food isn't just about flavour-it’s about hospitality, history, and harmony. The slow-cooked dum pukht technique, the use of aromatic spices, and the graceful presentation are hallmarks of a culture where food is meant to be savoured, not rushed. And that is today's fast paced world is treasured.