UP News: Miffed Mayawati Dubs Nitish Kumar's Opposition Parties' Meet As 'Non-Serious'

Irked over not being invited in the meeting of opposition parties at Patna on Friday, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati termed this exercise as non-serious.

Maya said that with 80 parliament seats, Uttar Pradesh holds the key to success of any alliance and it seems the opposition parties gathering at Patna are not serious. In a series of four tweets, Maya questioned the purpose of the meeting of opposition parties and said that it is only a ploy to divert the attention of people from poverty, inflation and unemployment. Quoting an Urdu couplet Maya said 'Dil Mile Ya Na Mile, Haath Milate Rahiye (Keep on shaking hands even if your hearts don't meet). She said that there is a lack of trust among the opposition parties meeting for alliance and it has failed to win the confidence of people.

Nitish Kumar avoids Mayawati

It may be mentioned Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had personally called a meeting of 17 opposition parties at Patna to discuss the collective strategy for the coming parliament elections. While Nitish had visited Lucknow, UP, to invite Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav for the meeting, he avoided Mayawati. In the earlier such efforts of opposition unity too, Maya was kept aloof. The SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav and Rashtriya Lok Dal Chief Jayant Choudhury are among the prominent leaders of UP who are likely to attend the meeting at Patna on Friday. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi too is expected to arrive in Patna on Friday to attend this meeting.

Congress or BJP lacks capability to implement Constitution

In her tweet, Maya said that the priorities of these opposition parties are not clear and it is doubtful that together they can bring any change. She said that neither BJP nor Congress have the capability to implement the constitution of Baba Sahib Bhimrao Ambedkar in its true spirit. Maya said that before coming together, these opposition parties need to introspect whether they are serious about the problems of the people.