UP News: BSP Leader Mayawati Lashes Out At BJP; Opposition Parties Too Not Spared

BSP supremo Mayawati | PTI Photo by Nand Kumar

Accused of taking a soft stand towards ruling Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) and ignoring the unity call of opposition parties, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Chief Mayawati has lambasted both state and union governments. However, she also cautioned the party workers about the opposition parties and asked them to closely watch their moves.

While addressing a review meeting of the party leaders on the preparation of coming elections, Mayawati said that the BJP government in UP and Centre has made the life of common man hell with unprecedented price rise, poverty, unemployment, lack of security to women and problems like electricity, drinking water and roads.

BJP needs to focus on more serious issues in the country

Lambasting the BJP, the BSP chief said that none of these basic problems have been addressed by the state or the union government. She cautioned the BJP government in UP and other states not to indulge in frivolous issues such as 'love jihad', religious conversions, demolition of Mazaars and enquiry of madrasas and instead concentrate on minimizing the problems of people.

She said that to divert attention of people, BJP governments have been adding fuel to the communal, cast hatred and this is causing a negative impact on the development of the country. The review meeting was attended by the national, state and district level office-bearers of BSP. According to her the Dalit and a particular community is being targeted by the state machinery on a regular basis which needs to be looked into.

Mayawati lambasted Samajwadi Party also

While targeting BJP, Maya did not spare Samajwadi Party too and said that both have a similarity in handling the law and order situation in UP. Like SP, the BJP too has given a free hand to the police and administration who have been reigning terror on common men. She asked her party leaders to keep an eye on the movements of opposition parties too