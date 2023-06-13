BJP, Cong 'Wooing' Hindutva, While Dalits, Tribals Suffer: Mayawati

PTI

Taking a jibe over Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) and Congress on adopting a pro Hindutva stand, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Chief Mayawati said that both parties have been competing with each other on this issue.

Maya on Tuesday said that both Congress and BJP have been fighting with each other to prove who is the biggest defender of Hindutva. She said that in this race the BJP and Congress have left other religions of this country and are not caring for their problems.

Parties have been competing with each other for 'Protector Of Hindutva'

While the other religions are being ignored, both these national parties have been competing with each other by indulging in more and more prayers and rituals. She accused that Dalit, Tribal and Backwards are being exploited badly in Rajasthan, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.

According to her both Congress and BJP have been doing so to win over the electorate in the coming assembly elections. Meanwhile, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi has begun her campaign in Madhya Pradesh on Monday after offering prayers at Jabalpur temple.

BSP chief lays out plan for her party

The BSP Chief said that her party would make unemployment, exploitation of Dalit and Tribal, inflation and poverty, issues in the coming assembly polls of these four states. She said that poor, state employees, workers and farmers are being suppressed in these states. Maya has deputed her nephew and national coordinator of party, Akash Anand to form strategies for assembly elections in these states. BSP Rajya Sabha MP, Ramji Gautam has been asked to assist Akash Anand in Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

Commenting on the recent action of Uttarakhand on the Sufi Shrines, Maya condemned the government and said that it should not have done so. She said that her party respects every religion and believes in providing equality to all. She said that BSP does not approve desecrating Sufi Shrines in Uttarakhand and it should have been avoided.