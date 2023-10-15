 UP News: Bareilly Cleric Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Asks People To Pray For Palestinians In Gaza; Watch Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUP News: Bareilly Cleric Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Asks People To Pray For Palestinians In Gaza; Watch Video

UP News: Bareilly Cleric Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Asks People To Pray For Palestinians In Gaza; Watch Video

Razvi added that the culture and the teachings of Islam are based on peace and teaches how to respect one another as human beings, there is no place for violence and killings of civilians by anyone.

IANSUpdated: Sunday, October 15, 2023, 09:56 AM IST
article-image
Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi of Barelvi sect. | web

Bareilly, October 15: Bareilly-based cleric Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi, who is the President of All India Muslim Jamaat, an organisation linked with Aala Hazrat Dargah, has urged "everyone to pray for the Palestinians in Gaza as they are being continuously bombarded by Israel during its war with Hamas".

The culture and the teachings of Islam are based on peace

Razvi added that the culture and the teachings of Islam are based on peace and teaches how to respect one another as human beings, there is no place for violence and killings of civilians by anyone. "Any mistreatment of women, children and the elderly is strictly prohibited and condemned by Islam," he said.

The cleric advised the people to maintain calm and peace

The cleric advised the people to maintain calm and peace and also appealed to the United Nations, the Indian government and global players to act and intervene actively and immediately to halt the hostilities.

Relations between people of India and Palestine have always been very deep

"Relations between people of India and Palestine have always been very deep, close and respectful. In fact, it is a well-known fact that late president Yasser Arafat was a follower of Mahatma Gandhi," Razvi added.

Read Also
Israel Attack: Armed Israeli Civilian Shoots Palestinian Youth After Argument In West Bank; Video...
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Viral Video: Cobra Hood-Styled Gumboots; Netizens Find It Offensive To Use Design Like 'Naag Devta'...

Viral Video: Cobra Hood-Styled Gumboots; Netizens Find It Offensive To Use Design Like 'Naag Devta'...

Delhi: Police Constable, Having 'Family Trouble,' Shoots Himself In Shahdara

Delhi: Police Constable, Having 'Family Trouble,' Shoots Himself In Shahdara

Strong Earthquake Tremors Felt In Delhi-NCR; Visuals Surface

Strong Earthquake Tremors Felt In Delhi-NCR; Visuals Surface

Mahua Moitra & Shashi Tharoor's Dinner Pictures Go Viral

Mahua Moitra & Shashi Tharoor's Dinner Pictures Go Viral

Bengaluru Shocker: Woman Bites Police Officer, Attacks Security Staff After Being Found Loitering At...

Bengaluru Shocker: Woman Bites Police Officer, Attacks Security Staff After Being Found Loitering At...