Israel Attack: Armed Israeli Civilian Shoots Palestinian Youth After Argument In West Bank; Video Surfaces

West Bank: In a shocking incident that came to light amid ongoing Israel-Hamas war, a Palestinian was allegedly shot dead by an Israeli citizen on point blank. The horrific incident was caught on camera and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. It can be seen in the video that an Israeli citizen shoots a Palestinian youth in broad daylight in front of an Israeli soldier.

The incident is said to have occurred in the West Bank

The incident is said to have occurred in the West Bank town of Masafer Yatta. The reason for the Israeli citizen shooting the Palestinian youth is not known yet. However, it can be seen in the video that a few of Palestinian youths were seen throwing stones at the Israeli soldier and a citizen present on the spot. The Israeli citizen comes to confront about the stone pelting to the Palestinian youth, to which the youth resists and tries to attack the Israeli citizen.

The Israeli citizen then shoots the youth

The Israeli citizen then shoots the youth on his abdomen after which the youth falls to the ground due to the bullet injury. The other Palestinians run for cover after the shooting takes place. They also threw stones at the Israeli soldier and the citizen who was armed with an AK-47 assault rifle. The Israeli citizen then flees the spot with the Israeli soldier.

He can be seen in the video falling to the ground after being shot

The other people present on the spot then pick up the injured youth and take him to the nearby hospital. The condition of the youth whether he is dead or alive is not known yet. However, he can be seen in the video falling to the ground after being shot and he seems to have incurred serious injuries. The Israel-Hamas war escalated after Hamas attacked Israel and infiltrated Israeli borders and entered the country. They also killed many Israeli civilians and also took a few of them as hostage to the Gaza Strip. The Israeli forces then retaliated and bombed the Gaza Strip and killed many Palestinian civilians. It has also put Gaza on complete seige and cut off electricity, water, fuel and medicines to the Gaza Strip.