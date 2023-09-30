UP: Muslim Youth Attacks Devotees With Stick Inside Temple In Unnao; Arrested After Video Surfaces

Muslim Youth Attacks Devotees With Stick Inside Temple | Twitter

Unnao: In a shocking incident, a Muslim youth entered an ancient Shiva temple and attacked the devotees in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao. The incident was caught on CCTV cameras installed inside the temple. The video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. It can be seen in the video that a man is attacking the devotees who are coming to the temple with a stick in his hand. Several devotees were injured in the incident. The incident occurred on Friday (September 29).

As per reports, the man was sitting in an ambush inside the temple and attacked the devotees in broad daylight. The incident occurred inside Bodheshwar temple which comes under the Bangarmau police station area. The video that is circulating on social media shows that the man came inside the temple and attacked the devotees. He can be seen in the video attacking an elderly man inside the temple with a stick or rod. There was panic among the devotees after the attack took place.

The man then chases another devotee inside the temple and hits him from behind after that the man attacks another elderly devotee and hits him with the stick. the man tries to save himself from the attack and the man hits his hand. The devotee then runs after being attacked. There are reports that three devotees were injured in the attack. The devotees are reported to be in critical condition and are referred to the Trauma Center in Lucknow.

The man has been identified as Pappu

The man has been identified as Pappu (26) who is the son of Javed and is a resident of Bangarmau's Mohalla Dargah Sharif. The accused was caught by the other devotees inside the temple and handed over to the police. The attacker has been charged with an attempt to murder after he attacked a devotee on his head inside the temple. An FIR has been registered against the youth and has been sent to custody.