MP Communal Clash: Muslim Youths Attack Ganesh Pandal Organisers With Swords Over Loudspeakers In Gwalior, 3 Critical

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Four persons were seriously injured after a dispute over loudspeakers turned violent and a few Muslim youths allegedly attacked the Ganesh Pandal organisers with swords in Gwalior on Thursday night. People of a particular religion attacked the other group with swords and sticks.

The incident was reported at the Gand Wali road in Janak Ganj police station area of Gwalior. Three of the four injured as said to be critical

4 including a woman injured

According to the information, four people including a woman were injured. The condition of three of the injured is critical and they have been admitted to Jaya Rog Hospital in Gwalior for treatment. Police have booked four accused in this case on the complaint of complainant Jaswant Khatik alias Pappu. A case has been registered against all four accused in this incident and have been arrested by the police.

The Ganesh pandal in which the incident took place has been decorated by Jaswant Khatik and the locals.

Jaswant said that after the aarti at night, some people came and started abusing them. When he stopped them, they attacked them with sword and sticks. Jaswan, three others including a woman, sustained injuries. All the four are undergoing treatment in Jaya Rog Hospital.

Police arrested the attackers

Jaswant has lodged a complaint against the attackers Salman, Irfan, Parvez and Chhotu. The police have arrested all the accused.

Arrangements done to maintain peace

SP Rajesh Singh Chandel said that this dispute took place after the aarti in the Ganesh Pandal on the Gand Wali road in which three to four people were injured. In view of the serious condition of people, a case of attempt to murder has been registered against four people. The police have arrested all the four accused and efforts are being made to maintain peace in the area. Along with this, a list of all the Ganesh pandals established across the city is being prepared and directed to the local police station in-charge. After preparing the list of pandals, the station-in-charges are instructed to talk to the committee people about what programs are being organised there and when. Security arrangements are being made accordingly and the police are also taking rounds continuously.

