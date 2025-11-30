UP Minister Sanjay Nishad’s Son Falls Victim To Cyber Fraud In Gorakhpur; Scammers Open Fake Bank Account Using His Phone Number

Sanjay Nishad |

Gorakhpur: Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Dr Sanjay Nishad’s son Dr Amit Kumar Nishad has become a victim of cyber fraud after scammers allegedly misused his mobile number to open a fake bank account and activate a UPI ID linked to it. For months, money sent to Dr Amit was redirected to the fraudulent account.

The incident came to light when one of his acquaintances transferred Rs 50,000 to his number last week. Dr Amit did not receive any transaction alert on his phone. He immediately checked his bank details and discovered that the funds had been diverted to an account operated by a man identified as Samreen Ali.

Police said the accused had opened the bogus account at the Mandawali branch of Bank of Baroda in Delhi. Shahpur police registered a case based on Dr Amit’s complaint and have launched an investigation with assistance from the cyber cell.

According to the complaint, Dr Amit’s mobile number is linked to several important contacts and financial transactions. Although payments had stopped reflecting in his account for months, he initially did not pay attention to it.

“We have registered an FIR against Samreen Ali. The investigation has been assigned to Inspector Avadhesh Tiwari. Cyber cell support is being taken to trace the accused,” said Shahpur SHO Neeraj Rai.

Circle Officer Gorakhnath Ravi Singh said evidence is being collected and legal action will follow once the identity and involvement of the fraudsters are fully established.