UP: Men Thrash Dhaba Employees In Greater Noida For Not Allowing To Drink Alcohol; Case Registered After Video Goes Viral

Greater Noida: A Dhaba operator and his employees were brutally thrashed by goons 200 meters away from a police station in UP's Greater Noida on Sunday night. As per reports, the accused were forcibly making pressure to drink liquor inside the dhaba. On refusal, the men started thrashing the employees. The incident has been captured on camera and it's going viral on social media.

According to the information received from the police, four men reached Devilal's dhaba in Ecotech-3 police station area to drink liquor at night. When the dhaba operator forbade them for this, there was an argument between the two sides. Refusal of the miscreants became overwhelming and the argument turned into a scuffle, all four together beat the dhaba operator badly.

In the 33-second viral video, it can be seen that a young man tries to throw all the goods in the shop on the face of the operator, as soon as the other stops him, he catches him and starts fighting. The incident was captured in the CCTV camera installed in the shop.

Based on the complaint of the victims, the police have registered a case against the accused and are investigating the matter.