UP man beats Dalit PAC inspector to death with shovel in Muzaffarnagar; shocking CCTV footage surfaces |

A disturbing incident unfolded in the Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh, where a retired Dalit Pradeshik Armed Constabulary (PAC) sub-inspector was brutally killed by a man wielding a shovel.

The incident occurred on May 18 in the village of Sikhera, under the jurisdiction of Sikhera police station. The victim, identified as Garibdas, was engaged in conversation with a shopkeeper at a pesticide shop when the assailant, Zarif Ansari, attacked him stated local reports.

Brutal attack captured on CCTV

Zarif Ansari, a resident of the same village, approached Garibdas and repeatedly struck him on the head and neck with a shovel. The assault lasted a mere 17 seconds, during which Garibdas sustained nine severe blows, resulting in him being covered in blood and collapsing to the ground.

The entire gruesome incident was captured by a CCTV camera positioned outside the shop. Following the attack, Ansari fled the scene and went directly to the police station, where he confessed to the crime and surrendered the weapon.

#Terrible A heart-wrenching incident took place in Muzaffarnagar, UP. a Dalit retired PAC inspector Garibdas was mercilessly beaten up by Muslim man Zarif Ansari. The accused has surrendered. The condition of the victim is very critical... pic.twitter.com/0bBXhff5rD — The Dalit Voice (@ambedkariteIND) May 18, 2023

Victim succumbed to his severe injuries

Police arrived at the scene and, with the help of villagers, rushed the critically injured Garibdas to a nearby hospital. Due to the severity of his injuries, he was later referred to Meerut and subsequently transferred to Delhi. Tragically, Garibdas succumbed to his injuries in Delhi. His head and neck injuries were too severe for him to be saved.

Accused confessed to his crime during investigation

During police interrogation, Zarif Ansari revealed that his motive for the heinous act was his belief that Garibdas was involved in an illicit relationship with his wife.

According to Superintendent of Police (SP) City Satyanarayan Prajapat, the attacker, a resident of Sikhera, attempted to assassinate the retired PAC inspector. Ansari was taken into custody, and an investigation is ongoing.

Case registered and probe underway

A case has been registered based on a complaint filed by the family members of the victim. Zarif Ansari is currently being questioned by the police, and further interrogation will be conducted to uncover any additional information related to the incident. The authorities are determined to gather all relevant details surrounding the brutal murder.