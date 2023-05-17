Punjab Crime: CCTV video shows woman carrying body of step daughter in bucket after abducting & killing her

In a chilling incident from Punjab, a 7-year-old girl was abducted and murdered by her stepmother in Rampura village. Some bike-borne men kidnapped the minor identified as Abhiraj Jot Kaur on Monday while she was on the route between her house and tuition classes.

A recent update in the case saw the release of the CCTV video concerning the Punjab crime. The stepmother was caught on camera carrying a dead body in a bucket on the roads of the village.

The shocking visuals surfaced online after the case of the woman abducting and killing the girl was reported. Journalist Nikhil Choudhary uploaded the video on Twitter earlier on Wednesday.

Check video below

#UPDATE: The 7-year-old girl who was abducted yesterday from Rampura village in #Amritsar, was killed by her step mother and was also seen in the CCTV footage taking the girl child body carried away in a bucket. https://t.co/3D2vvLdSpe pic.twitter.com/qzcYOFr6DC — Nikhil Choudhary (@NikhilCh_) May 17, 2023

Details about the Rampura village case of minor's abduction and killing

On May 15, a case of a 7-year-old girl gone missing was reported from Rampura village in Amritsar's Garinda police station area.

The girl didn't return home after leaving home for tuition. This resulted in worry among family members who started looking for the girl. When their attempts failed, they rushed to the police station for help.

The cops reportedly examined CCTV cameras put in the village's homes and carried an investigation in this regard. It was learned that the girl was abducted on the saying of a woman and another person.

According to reports, when all the CCTV cameras were examined with care, it was found that a woman whose name is Jyoti, the stepmother of the girl, had put her step-daughter in a bucket and thrown it in a ditch in the village. Police officials were quoted in reports that necessary action is being taken after the revelation.