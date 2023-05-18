ON CAMERA: Punjab police angrily slaps woman during farmer protest in Gurdaspur |

A chilling video from the farmers protest in Punjab has surfaced online and it shows a policeman angrily raising his hand over a female protestor. The footage has gone viral and triggered the wrath of people over the incident concerning police officials' treatment towards the public there.

WATCH VIDEO

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

A policeman with a stick in his hand was caught on camera slapping a woman after an argument between the duo. She was slapped by the official and made to walk away from the scene. After the policeman expressed violence, another cop tried to take control the argument and calm the angry police down.

The footage reportedly comes from the farmers protest at Punjab's Gurdaspur district. The incident questioned the situation and lead to claims that police used force to deal with farmers protesting over land acquisition on Delhi-Katra national highway (Bharatmala project).

Another video from farmer protest

To the unversed, even earlier, farmers in Punjab raised voices and protested against the land acquisition for the Bharatmala project.

In another case from the protest at Gurdaspur, farmers blocked the railway main line between Ludhiana to Jalandhar and Amritsar Jalandhar-Jammu by protesting on the railway tracks in Jalandhar.

WATCH VIDEO

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)