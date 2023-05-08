WATCH: Farmers break police barricades to join wrestlers' Delhi protest, chant 'Modi teri kabar khudegi' |

A video has surfaced on the internet in which agitated farmers are seen raising slogans against PM Modi. Farmers from various states broke through police barricades on Monday to join the protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar in Delhi.

The wrestlers have been protesting for over 10 days, demanding action against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over allegations of sexual harassment.

In the video, the farmers can be seen raising slogans like 'Modi teri kabar khudegi.' Reportedly slogans were also raised against UP CM Yogi Adityanath saying 'Yogi teri kabar khudegi.'

Samyukt Kisan Morcha supported farmers' protest

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha had also announced nationwide protests in support of the wrestlers. SKM leaders from Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh visited the protest site at Jantar Mantar to extend support to the protesting wrestlers. Farmer leader Joginder Singh said that they will fight against the misuse of power and position by those in power.

About the Jantar Mantar protest

The protesters are demanding the arrest of Brij Bhushan Singh and his removal from the post of WFI president in light of allegations of sexual harassment by wrestlers.

On April 23, Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, and Sakshee Mallik returned to the protest site, claiming that six women wrestlers and a minor filed a sexual harassment complaint against Singh at Connaught Place Police Station, but Delhi Police did not register an FIR.

The protesters also demanded that the Sports Ministry make the findings of the Oversight Committee public. Delhi Police filed two FIRs on April 28 following the notice by the Supreme Court.

Security ramped up a day ago

Security was beefed up at the Delhi-Tikri border ahead of the farmers' march in support of the protesting wrestlers. The Samyukt Kisan Morcha had announced nationwide protests in support of the wrestlers, and SKM leaders visited the protest site to extend their support.