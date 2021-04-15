UP: Man administered first shot of Covaxin, second of Covishield in Maharajganj district; health worker suspended

Lucknow: In yet another goof-up during vaccination drive, a man was allegedly administered jabs of two different Covid vaccines--first dose of Covaxin and the second Covishield--in Maharajganj district of Uttar Pradesh.

Umesh, who is working as a driver for the Chief Development Officer Gaurav Singh Sogarwal, got the first shot of Covaxin along with his two colleagues Chandan Kushwaha and Madan in the Maharajganj district hospital on February 25.

They were scheduled to receive the second dose of the same vaccine on March 25. But due to some work they could not take the second shots on the date. Later, they went to take the second dose on April 13 at the district hospital.

The health worker, without seeing Umesh’s registration cards and details, administered him Covershield as the second dose instead of Covaxin. After learning about the goof-up, Umesh got scared and lodged a complaint with higher authorities.

After learning about the mix-up of two vaccines, his two colleagues refused to take the second shots. The incident sparked a row and Umesh's family members and relatives created ruckus and lodged their protest with the CMO office about the vaccine goof-up.

The CMO Dr A.K. Srivastava, who did a medical check up on Umesh, said that there was no side-effect due to the mix-up of the two vaccines. He, however, said that the mix-up should not have happened as the Union Health Ministry has prescribed the same vaccines as the second dose.

The CMO has sought an explanation from the health worker and removed him from the duties till the probe is completed. Dr Srivastava has instructed the vaccination staff again to follow the guidelines and administer the same vaccine as the second dose.

In another goof-up, a 50-year-old woman was given two shots of first dose by a nurse who was busy talking on mobile in Kanpur dehat on April 4. The nurse was later suspended. Fortunately, the woman did not show any side effects except a minor swelling on the arm.