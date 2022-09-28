UP: Killer, who disguised as Buddhist monk, arrested after 30 years from Farrukhabad

Representative Pic |

A murder accused, who had been absconding and hiding for 30 years disguised as a Buddhist monk, was reportedly arrested by Uttar Pradesh police in Farrukhabad on Monday.

According to India Today, the fugitive, Ram Sevak, was accused of mass murder in the year 1991. He killed six people of a family based in Lakhanpur area of Agra over a love affair. All three accused were sent to jail, but were later granted bail.

Following this, they were sentenced to death by the local court. However, two of them, Kishori Lal and Ram Sevak, escaped. He had been absconding for the last thirty years and was arrested near a bus stand in Farrukhabad on September 26.

Upon interrogation, the police discovered that he had gone to the national capital, where he had taken initiation as a Buddhist and lived as a monk. The accused also changed his name and identity.