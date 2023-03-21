UP: Kanpur-based controversial spiritual leader Karauli Sarkar, associates booked for assault of Noida doctor

The controversial spiritual leader Karauli baba (left) and Siddharth Chowdhary (right) | Twitter

Kanpur: The controversial spiritual leader Karauli Sarkar Baba alias Santosh Singh Bhadauria has landed in a new soup after Noida-based doctor filed a complaint against him. He accused that the leader got his assistant to beat him up.

Bhadauria who is popularly known as Karauli Baba claims to 'cure' people using his miraculous powers and that he can exorcise people with the same.

Reportedly, Noida resident Siddharth Chowdhary visited the spiritual leader in February and asked him to show his powers. The interaction escalated eventually and Siddharth was allegedly escorted out of the venue and later was beat up.

The video of their February 22, 2023, interaction has been going viral since the news of the doctor's complaint has been hitting the headlines.

In the video, the doctor is seen asking the Baba to show is miraculous powers. The spiritual leader then chanted some hymns and he did so repeatedly on Siddharth's request. When he still claimed that he felt no effect, Karauli Baba was infuriated.

According to a report in The Quint, Siddharth was taken away by his bouncers and he was later taken inside a room where he was beat up with iron rods and weapons. He suffered serious head injuries.

The report further stated that the spiritual leader, his associates have been booked under Sections 323, 504 and 325 of the Indian Penal Code.