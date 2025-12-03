 PM Modi Pays Tribute To India's First President Dr Rajendra Prasad On His Birth Anniversary
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaPM Modi Pays Tribute To India's First President Dr Rajendra Prasad On His Birth Anniversary

PM Modi Pays Tribute To India's First President Dr Rajendra Prasad On His Birth Anniversary

He was also the President of the Constituent Assembly. Dr Prasad was an accomplished lawyer by profession and held a Doctorate in Law. Influenced by Mahatma Gandhi during the freedom struggle, he quit his law practice in 1921 and joined the movement. He was a part of Mahatma Gandhi's Non-Cooperation Movement and the Salt Satyagraha.

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, December 03, 2025, 11:31 AM IST
article-image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tribute to India's first President Dr Rajendra Prasad on his 141st birth anniversary, recalling his role in the freedom struggle and the Constituent Assembly. | File Pic

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tribute to India's first President Dr Rajendra Prasad on his 141st birth anniversary, recalling his role in the freedom struggle and the Constituent Assembly.

In an X post, PM Modi hailed Dr Prasad for his simplicity and courage, saying his "service and vision continue to inspire generations."

"Tributes to Dr Rajendra Prasad Ji on his birth anniversary. From being an active participant in India's freedom struggle, presiding over the Constituent Assembly to becoming our first President, he served our nation with unmatched dignity, dedication and clarity of purpose. His long years in public life were marked by simplicity, courage and devotion to national unity. His exemplary service and vision continue to inspire generations," the Prime Minister said.

Born on December 3, 1884, in Bihar's Siwan, Dr Rajendra Prasad was elected as the first President of India at a special session on January 24, 1950, by the Constituent Assembly, in accordance with the Constitution.

FPJ Shorts
US: After Driver Loses Control, Truck Skids Off Road And Dangles In Air After In West Virginia; Heroic Rescue Operation Caught On Camera
US: After Driver Loses Control, Truck Skids Off Road And Dangles In Air After In West Virginia; Heroic Rescue Operation Caught On Camera
Gold Prices Jump, Buoyed By Gains In The Global Bullion Market & Indian Rupee's Brutal Fall, Touching A Record Low Against US Dollar
Gold Prices Jump, Buoyed By Gains In The Global Bullion Market & Indian Rupee's Brutal Fall, Touching A Record Low Against US Dollar
Hyderabadi Biryani Is Among The World's Best Rice Dishes: What Makes This Indian Delicacy So Popular?
Hyderabadi Biryani Is Among The World's Best Rice Dishes: What Makes This Indian Delicacy So Popular?
Kerala: 2 Live Bullets Found In Class 8 Student's School Bag In Alappuzha; Probe Launched
Kerala: 2 Live Bullets Found In Class 8 Student's School Bag In Alappuzha; Probe Launched
Read Also
Ahead Of India Visit, Vladimir Putin Vows To Upgrade Russia’s Partnerships With India And China
article-image

He was also the President of the Constituent Assembly.

Dr Prasad was an accomplished lawyer by profession and held a Doctorate in Law. Influenced by Mahatma Gandhi during the freedom struggle, he quit his law practice in 1921 and joined the movement. He was a part of Mahatma Gandhi's Non-Cooperation Movement and the Salt Satyagraha.

Post-independence, he served 12 years as the President before retiring in 1962, and was subsequently awarded the Bharat Ratna. He spent his last days at the Sadaqat Ashram in Patna before he passed away on February 28, 1963.

Apart from his autobiography 'Atmakatha' (1946), autobiographical accounts from his life can also be found in 'Satyagraha at Champaran' (1922), 'India Divided' (1946), 'Mahatma Gandhi and Bihar, Some Reminisences' (1949), and 'Bapu ke Kadmon Mein' (1954), according to the government of Bihar.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

PM Modi Pays Tribute To India's First President Dr Rajendra Prasad On His Birth Anniversary

PM Modi Pays Tribute To India's First President Dr Rajendra Prasad On His Birth Anniversary

Ahead Of India Visit, Vladimir Putin Vows To Upgrade Russia’s Partnerships With India And China

Ahead Of India Visit, Vladimir Putin Vows To Upgrade Russia’s Partnerships With India And China

Newborn Abandoned Outside Public Toilet In West Bengal's Cold Winter Night Found Alive After Street...

Newborn Abandoned Outside Public Toilet In West Bengal's Cold Winter Night Found Alive After Street...

IWI Confirms Discussions With India On Arbel, A Next-Gen Computerised Small-Arms System

IWI Confirms Discussions With India On Arbel, A Next-Gen Computerised Small-Arms System

'Naamdar Congress Cannot Stand Kamdar PM': BJP Slams Congress Spokesperson Ragini Nayak Over...

'Naamdar Congress Cannot Stand Kamdar PM': BJP Slams Congress Spokesperson Ragini Nayak Over...