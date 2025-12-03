 Smog Grips Delhi As AQI Hits 376; Many Monitoring Stations Report Severe Air Quality Levels
ANIUpdated: Wednesday, December 03, 2025, 11:41 AM IST
article-image
As winter sets in, a thick layer of smog enveloped the national capital Delhi on Wednesday morning. | X/@ANI

New Delhi: As winter sets in, a thick layer of smog enveloped the national capital Delhi on Wednesday morning. The city's air quality remains in the 'Very Poor' category, with an AQI of 376 at 7 am, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The area around India Gate and Kartavya Path was blanketed in a dense layer of toxic smog with AQI in the area recorded at 356 in the 'very poor' category.

Several other key stations, including Alipur (366), Aya Nagar (360), Burari (396), Dhaula Kuan (303), and Dwarka (377), remained in the "very poor" category, highlighting the widespread nature of pollution across Delhi.

According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), several monitoring stations in Delhi recorded alarming levels of pollution, with AQI readings surpassing 400 in most areas.

article-image

Almost all monitoring stations in the national capital recorded 'severe' air quality, with AQI of 405 in Anand Vihar, 403 in Ashok Vihar, 431 in Chandani Chowk, and 406 in Jahangirpuri.

According to CPCB, the AQI, which ranges from 0 to 500, is divided into six categories, each reflecting the level of pollution and associated health risks.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is classified as "Good", indicating minimal or no health impact. AQI levels from 51 to 100 fall into the "Satisfactory" category, where air quality remains acceptable, though sensitive groups such as children, the elderly, and those with respiratory issues may experience slight discomfort.

The "Moderate" category, ranging from 101 to 200, signals increasing pollution levels that can trigger breathing difficulties among people with asthma, lung conditions, or heart diseases.

article-image

An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered "Poor", a range in which prolonged exposure can cause breathing discomfort to most people, not just those with pre-existing health issues.

This level has become increasingly common in several parts of the capital during winter.

Levels between 301 and 400 are marked as "Very Poor", posing a risk of respiratory illnesses even to healthy individuals when exposure continues for long periods. The most hazardous category, "Severe," includes AQI values from 401 to 500. At this stage, air quality becomes dangerous for everyone.

