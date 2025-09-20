UP International Trade Show 2025 To Open In Greater Noida On September 25, PM Modi To inaugurate |

The stage is set for the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS) 2025, which will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 25 at the India Expo Centre and Mart in Greater Noida. The five-day event, running until September 29, is the third edition of the state’s flagship trade fair aimed at boosting investment and showcasing industrial growth.

Massive Global and Domestic Participation Expected

More than 2,750 exhibitors are expected to participate, with over 120,000 B2B visitors, 400,000 general visitors, and around 700 international buyers from 80 countries. Russia is the partner country this year, giving the event a stronger international presence.

Focus on Women Entrepreneurs and Innovation

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the trade show will highlight the state’s progress and support government initiatives like Make in India, Vocal for Local, and Aatmanirbhar Bharat. He added that the fair will also focus on women’s empowerment by providing a platform for entrepreneurs to expand their reach in domestic and global markets.

The trade show has been structured to target international buyers, domestic B2B purchasers, and local consumers. It will showcase sectors such as manufacturing, technology, handicrafts, agriculture, and textiles, combining traditional skills with modern innovation.

Among the highlights are a Khadi-themed fashion show and dedicated pavilions for government promotional schemes. Organizers estimate the event could generate nearly 150,000 business leads and open new opportunities for networking and investment.

Local authorities have prepared detailed traffic, safety, and convenience plans to handle the expected surge of visitors. The event also supports Uttar Pradesh’s goal of improving its business climate, where it already ranks second among Indian states in ease of doing business.

Boost to State’s Trillion-Dollar Economy Vision

With the state targeting a USD 1 trillion economy, UPITS 2025 is seen as a key platform to position Uttar Pradesh as a global hub for trade, sourcing, and investment.