UP: In a huge relief to consumers, Yogi Adityanath govt reduces power tariff in state; check new rates here

UP CM Yogi Adityanath

After a long gap of several years, the consumers in Uttar Pradesh have been given some respite from the whopping electricity bills.

While the rates were not increased in the last two years due to the pandemic, it has been reduced this year for a large number of consumers by ratifying the slabs of bills.

Relief has been provided to both rural and urban consumers by changing the slabs based on the monthly consumption of electricity.

The traders have also been given respite by the reduction in the fixed charges in the commercial connections. There has been no change in the rates for the farmers.

The private distribution company providing electricity to residents of Greater Noida has been asked to reduce the tariff by 10 per cent for all domestic consumers.

Maximum relief has been given to the poor consumers below the poverty line (BPL) and those having bulk consumption in urban areas.

The new tariff announcement was made by the UP Electricity Regulatory Commission. As per this, there has been no hike for the consumers of any category. The slab of Rs 7 per unit for the consumers who consume more than 500 units of electricity per month has been removed.

The BPL consumers in both urban and rural areas would now have to pay at the rate of Rs 3 per unit instead of Rs 3.335. This would help 1.39 core consumers in the state.

The number of slabs for different types of users has been reduced to 59 from earlier 80. However, there has been no change in the slabs for farmers, industry, irrigation and village panchayats.

The urban consumers using more than 500 units per month will now have to pay at the rate of Rs 6.50 per unit instead of Rs 7 earlier.

The rate for urban consumers using from 0-100 units would be Rs 5.50 per unit and Rs 6 for those using 151 to 300 units. Those using above 300 units will now pay bills at the rate of Rs 6.50 per unit.

