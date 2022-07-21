Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath govt to probe funding of madrasas

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | Photo Credit: AFP

Lucknow: Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has decided to tighten its noose around the Madrasas in the state. The state government has decided to conduct a probe to find out the funding of Madrasas, which are unaided. The Madrasa Board of UP would conduct a survey in which the management and funding pattern would be found out.

According to the chairman of the Madrasa Board in UP, Iftekhaar Ahmad Javed, the survey would find out as to how these institutions are being run and getting funds. In case of private funding, the survey will explore its source and pattern also. The probe will focus on the institutions which have been funding unaided Madrasas in UP and their source of income. The board chairman said that very soon new rules and regulations would be framed for the Madrasas in UP. The state government would give recognition to the eligible after seeing the findings of the survey.

Iftekhaar Ahmad said that teaching of new and modern subjects would begin in Madrasas of UP from the current academic session. New teachers would also be appointed in the Madrasas to teach these subjects which including science, computer and biology. He said that teachers would be appointed as per the norms laid down by the state government for the secondary board.

It may be mentioned that the Yogi government has drawn a plan to improvise the teaching systems in the Madrasas of the state. To improve the teaching standard of Madrasas the state government has decided to conduct Madrasa Teacher Eligibility Test (MTET) on the tune of Teacher’s Eligibility Test (TET). After implementation of MTET, only those qualifying it can become teachers in Madrasas.

Recently the board had made recital of National Anthem mandatory in all Madrasas during morning prayers.