UP Horror: Young Woman Tied To Tree, Brutally Thrashed By In-Laws For Dowry In Aligarh; Shocking VIDEO Surfaces

Young Woman Tied To Tree, Brutally Thrashed By In-Laws For Dowry In Aligarh; Shocking VIDEO Surfaces | X

Aligarh: A shocking video has surfaced on the internet from Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh, in which a woman is being tortured by her in-laws for dowry. The video of the incident is making rounds on social media, showing the woman tied to a tree and beaten inhumanely. Reports indicate that the woman faced this torture because her father was unable to provide a motorbike as dowry.

The incident came to light from Atrauli village in Aligarh, and a case has been registered in connection with the matter. The woman alleged that her father-in-law and brother-in-law made inappropriate advances towards her, which she resisted, leading to the torture and thrashing in front of the villagers. The video of the horrific incident is going viral on social media.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The video depicts the woman crying in pain and pleading with her in-laws to leave her, but they do not listen and continue torturing her. Reports suggest that the incident occurred on Thursday (June 6) in the afternoon when her in-laws dragged her out of the house and tied her to a tree. They thrashed and tortured her and made a video. She was rescued by her maternal relatives, who then took her with them.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

A complaint has been registered against the woman's husband, brother-in-law, father-in-law, and other in-laws. The victim was reportedly married to Mahesh, a resident of Suratgarh village in Atrauli, on February 11, 2023. Her father provided dowry according to his means at the time of the wedding. However, after some time, her in-laws started pressuring her to get a bike from her father.

The woman claimed that her father was unable to fulfill their demand and died due to the tension. Her in-laws began torturing her even more after her father's death. She alleged that they would kill her one day and also stated that her mother-in-law was involved in the torture. The woman's brother mentioned that an attempt was made to settle the matter, but it did not succeed.

The police said that a case has been filed, and an inquiry has been initiated. They also stated that a team has been formed to nab the accused after the video went viral on social media. The police claimed that four accused have been arrested in connection with the matter. They stated, "Based on the complaint received regarding the viral video of a woman being tied to a tree and beaten, a case was registered and four accused were arrested."