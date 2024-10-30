UP Horror! Man Accused Of Raping Mother, Arrested For Killing Goat After Sexual Assault In Mainpuri

Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh: A disturbing case of animal abuse has emerged in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri. In Azad Nagar, a local resident, Sher Singh, reported that his pregnant goat had been sexually assaulted and later strangled to death. The incident has spurred widespread demands on social media for strict action against the accused, identified as Manu Sagar.

Incident Details

The alleged crime took place in the Azad Nagar area of Mainpuri. According to the complaint filed by Sher Singh, an e-rickshaw driver named Manu Sagar reportedly attacked the goat, leading to her tragic death. Acting on Singh’s complaint, the police have registered a case and detained the accused.

The body of the animal has been sent for a postmortem to gather evidence, and the incident has triggered shockwaves across the area.

Background of the Accused

According to reports, the accused, Manu Sagar, has a troubled history. Known locally for his substance abuse, Sagar is also alleged to have exhibited disturbing behavior in the past. He has reportedly faced prior accusations, including an alleged sexual assault on his mother and an attempt to harass a female police officer, for which he served a year and a half in jail.

मैनपुरी में शैतान युवक ने बकरी के साथ रेप किया पुलिस ने बकरी के साथ अप्रकृतिक कुकर्म करने के आरोपी E रिक्शा चालक मनु सागर को अरेस्ट कर लिया है। आज़ादनगर निवासी एक शख्स ने मनु के खिलाफ FIR दर्ज कराई थी। युवक पर पहले अपनी ही माँ के साथ बलात्कार का आरोप भी लगा था pic.twitter.com/a3kIUxRMQs — जनाब खान क्राइम रिपोर्टर (@janabkhan08) October 30, 2024

Sagar’s behavior has had serious ramifications for his family as well; his mother and blind father have taken refuge in an ashram due to his actions, according to neighbors.

The owner of the goat, Sher Singh told media that he didn’t witness the incident. He said, "What happened to us was wrong, the goat was raped and then killed. Our goat was three months pregnant, and what Manu did was inexcusable.”