UP Horror: 6 Youth Try To Abduct, Rape Girl In Jaunpur, Fail As She Raises Alarm; Shocking Video Emerges

In an abhorrent incident in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur district in Machhli Sahar's Rasoolabad, six men abducted a girl from her house and were seen trying to outrage the modesty of the girl on camera. The horrific video showed at least four men abusing the girl and forcing themselves on her. The girl fought the accused men even as they twisted her hand and attacked her physically. The girl even yells for help as the accused kept forcing themselves on her. One of the accused was seen capturing the entire incident on a mobile phone.

Video of the incident started to go viral on 'X' (formerly known as Twitter) and people tagged Jaunpur police asking for action to be taken against the accused seen in the video.

According to local news reports, the girl managed to get rid of the accused as the six accused men ran away, fearing that locals might rush to the spot listening to cries of help by the girl.

Crime against girls, women

The Jaunpur incident comes days after a 14-year-old school girl was raped by two of her schoolmates in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district, raising concerns about safety of girls and women. The incident had taken place when the girl was returning back from school and was on her way to home.

In a complaint filed by the survivor's father, the father told police that the accused were stalking his daughter. Police filed a case and launched an investigation in the matter. The accused were absconding immediately after the crime, said police. Teams were formed to nab the accused and police said that arrests would soon be made.