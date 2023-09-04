UP: Hindu Youth Converted To Marry Muslim Girl In Kanpur; Probe Ordered After 'Nikah' Video Goes Viral

Hindu Youth Converts To Marry Muslim Girl In Kanpur | Twitter

Kanpur, September 4: Kanpur police have launched an investigation into a viral video that purportedly shows a ‘Nikah’ ceremony, in which a local Hindu youth is said to have converted to marry a Muslim girl. The couple that belongs to Chaubeypur area of the district have since moved out to an undisclosed location. Chaubeypur police station in-charge Sanjay Pandey said: “We are trying to get in touch with the family of the couple. The video, however, is of a ceremony that was performed a few months ago in an urban area.”

VHP demands action

The Vishva Hindu Parishad’s district convener Vipin Shukla, led protests at the Chaubeypur police station on Sunday demanding a fair investigation and strict action against those involved in the alleged conversion.

Investigation underway

“A Hindu youth has been converted and married to a Muslim girl. It should be investigated. There is some conspiracy behind this,” Shukla added. Police said that according to the locals, the incident is four months old, when a local Hindu boy had eloped with a minor Muslim girl from the neighbourhood.

Hindu youth was converted and got married to the Muslim girl

According to locals, the couple had earlier married according to Hindu customs, but later the Hindu youth was converted and got married to the Muslim girl. Initially, police said, the parents of the girl had also accused the youth of abducting their minor daughter and had lodged a complaint. “Our investigation is on,” the station in-charge said.

