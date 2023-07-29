Watch: Indian Woman Anju, Who Crossed Over Into Pakistan, Gets 'Generous' Gifts After Her Nikah With Nasrullah

A married Indian woman named Anju, who recently crossed over to Pakistan to marry her lover Nasrullah, received a warm welcome and honor from an Islamabad-based businessman.

Anju received several gifts from the locals, Nasrullah's relatives and acquaintances. Photos and videos of her receiving the gifts are now doing the rounds on the internet.

Anju gets valuable gifts from businessman

Mohsin Khan Abbasi, the CEO of Pak Star Group companies, reportedly visited Anju at her residence to extend congratulations on her marriage. He presented her with a cheque of Rs 50,000, a housing plot, and other valuable gifts.

A video capturing the moment when the Pakistani businessman handed over the gifts to Anju and Nasrullah was shared by journalist Ravinder Singh Robin on Twitter.

For those unaware of the situation, Anju, hailing from Rajasthan's Alwar, was already married to Arvind, and they have two children - a 15-year-old daughter and a 6-year-old son.

The 35-year-old woman connected with 29-year-old Nasrullah from Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunhwa region through social media. Their friendship on Facebook blossomed into love, prompting Anju to make the bold decision of crossing the border to be with her beloved.

The couple's nikaah (Islamic marriage ceremony) has stirred controversy back in India due to Anju's decision to leave her family behind and marry a Pakistani national.

Pakistan businessman's 'generosity' raises questions

The involvement of a Pakistani businessman in this matter has raised suspicions of a possible conspiracy behind Anju's migration to Pakistan.

The businessman stated that Anju's conversion to Islam after marrying Nasrullah called for a "celebration." He expressed warm welcome to her and presented her with housing land and other gifts.

It is worth noting that Pakistan was previously displeased when a Pakistani girl named Seema Haider moved to India and married her Indian lover Sachin. This incident prompted many Pakistanis to seek "revenge," and Anju's conversion provided them with an opportune moment to send a message to India.

