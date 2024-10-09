UP: Hapur Police Debunk Viral Claims Of Muslim Siblings Thrashed For Protesting Against Derogatory Comments Against Prophet

The Hapur Police in UP on Wednesday (October 9) issued a statement over a viral video doing rounds on social media with the claim that the boy seen getting thrashed in the video was beaten up because he is a Muslim. Claims were also made that the girl seen with the boy in the video was his sister. However, ASP Hapur, Vineet Jaiswal in a video informed that the boy seen getting beaten up in the video was thrashed by the relatives of the girl and that the girl filed a case of rape against the boy. Police also warned those equating the incident with Ghaziabad hate speech against Prophet Muhammad and said that those spreading falsehoods will face FIRs too. Hapur and Ghaziabad are 35-kms apart.

The incident or video in question is of September 28 and happened in UP's Hapur district where a boy riding a motorcycle was thrashed by a crowd consisting of young men. A girl is also seen with the boy who tries to interfere and stop the men from beating the boy. Suddenly, a few youth part of the crowd start slapping and beating the girl too. The youth also hurled abuses at the boy while they kicked and punched him.

The video went viral recently with the claim that the boy was thrashed after he objected to insulting comments made against Prophet Muhammad by a controversial priest in Ghaziabad. Those retweeting the video also claimed that the girl seen with the boy was his sister. Now, police issued a statement and cleared the air over the claims made about the video.

A UP-based journalist, Sachin Gupta, shared the video along with the viral claims made about the incident and also shared the police statement and what actually happened.

Disclaimer: The Below Video Contains Abuses. Viewer's Discretion Advised.

दावा : इस लड़के को इसलिए मारा गया, क्योंकि इसने पैगंबर मोहम्मद की शान में हुई गुस्ताखी का विरोध किया था।



सच : ये अकरम है। हिन्दू लड़की के साथ होटल से वापस आ रहा था। रास्ते में लड़की के भाइयों ने पकड़ लिया। पिटाई की और पुलिस को सौंप दिया।



वीडियो हापुड़, यूपी की 28 सितंबर की है। pic.twitter.com/9OznyLdo8z — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) October 9, 2024

The police in its statement clearly mentioned that the girl alleged that the boy misled her and a case of rape has been filed against the boy after the girl's complaint. Police also asked people to refrain from spreading rumours over the incident.