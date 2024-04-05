UP: Half-Naked Man Thrashed Mercillesly By Cops With Brick After He 'Refuses' To Handover Self To Police In Mathura; Video Sparks Outrage

Police reached home of a man who was named in FIR by a person. After he asks for order and 'refuses' to go with police, cops brutally thrash him and even warn his wife not to intervene who pleads to the cops to at least let him wear clothes | X

A video going viral on Friday (April 5) showed a shirtless and half-naked man dragged, beaten, and forcefully made to enter a car after he tried to resist arrest in Mathura's Thana Baldev area. The video of three to four policemen (and a lady police personnel) beating the man in the video has sparked debate on social media. The man refused to go with police without an order from the court, however, the policemen were adament on taking away the man in a private vehicle and not even a police van.

The video starts with the police trying to take away the man who is in his undergarments. The man holds on to the tractor in front of his house even as the policemen rains punches. After the policemen fail to take him away, a policeman pins down the man who is in his undergarments. All throughout, the man shouts and tells another person to record a video of the whole incident.

The man is then surrounded by the police and a policeman is seen kicking him. The man then holds the legs of the policeman.

With the commotion growing, a child is heard crying and a woman (probably the wife of the man thrashed by police) is seen pleading with the police.

Amid all this, the police forcefully puts the man in a car and tries to close the doors. However, the legs of the man was dangling outside. At the same time, the lady police personnel picks up a brick from closeby and gives it to the policeman who bludgeon the man with it. The woman standing closeby tries to stop the police but the cop warns the woman. The police then drive away with the man.

ये चीखे सुनिए, आपकी रूह काप जायेगी।



मथुरा पुलिस 307 के आरोपी को गिरफ्तार करने गई



गाड़ी में डालने के बाद आरोपी के पैर बाहर लटके थे. महिला दरोगा ने ईट उठाकर अपने साथी को दिया.



पुलिसकर्मी ने आरोपी को ईट से बुरी तरह कुचला pic.twitter.com/KhKm5VK4AV — Mohammad Imran (@ImranTG1) April 5, 2024

Police Says Man Tried To Kill His Father With A Gun

Speaking on the incident after the video went viral, Mathura SP (Rural) came ahead to give a statement. In the video statement, the SP said that a person had filed case against the man who was beaten by cops in the video. As per the SP, the man allegedly tried to fire at his father after a property dispute. Police said that the man tried to evade arrest and would have run away if police didn't arrest him. He could have caused serious harm to his father had he not been caught, said the SP.

However, netizens questioned how the police didn't even pay heed to the woman who pleaded to at least let the man wear clothes and the fact that the man was beaten brutally and mercilessly. The man could be repeatedly heard asking the police for an order of his arrest but the police instead punched, pushed, kicked and beat him with a brick to take him in a private vehicle.