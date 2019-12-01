UP govt seeks reply from various district police chiefs over incidents of stubble burning

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday sought answer from police chiefs of 26 districts of the state over incidents of stubble burning and absence of proper control over them despite the orders of the Supreme Court and directives of the Yogi Adityanath dispensation.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, Additional Chief Secretary Home Awanish Awasthi said, "The government has taken it very seriously. In this regard, the government has sought an answer from police chiefs of 26 districts by December 3. The state government had sent the list of incidents of stubble burning to these police chiefs from October 1 last year to November 25 this year."

The districts whose police chiefs have been asked to reply are Shamli, Meerut, Bulandshahr, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Baghpat, Hapur, Agra, Firozabad, Hathras, Kashiram Nagar, Badaun, Moradabad, Jyotibhaphule Nagar, Sambhal, Kanpur Dehat, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Lalitpur, Banda, Hamirpur, Mahoba, Chitrakoot, Bhadohi, Amethi, Jalaun and Rampur, the statement said.