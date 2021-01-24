UP govt says 'no diesel for tractors' days before farmers' Republic Day tractor parade: Reports

Several reports on Sunday (January 24) suggested that the Uttar Pradesh government has asked supply officers in all districts to not provide diesel to the farmers protesting the three contentious agri laws. Notably, this comes two days before the 'tractor parade', planned to be conducted by the farmers, as an extension of their protests, on January 26, Republic Day.
According to a report by The Hindustan Times network, a letter issued by the Suhwal Police in Ghazipur states that a "high alert" has been issued in Uttar Pradesh in view of the proposed January 26 'tractor parade'.
The letter, reportedly found pasted at a petrol pump in the region, reads, "You need to be informed that high alert has been issued in the state in view of the next 26 January 2021. Section 144 (curfew) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) is effective. Farmers are expected to conduct a 'tractor march' and other programmes at various different locations. Subsequently, there is a ban on tractor marches. In view of this, you are directed to not give oil to any tractor or to anyone in bottles or drums from January 22, 2021, to January 26, 2021, so that peace is maintained. Individuals who violate these orders will be held accountable."
The Ghazipur police order has also since then been going viral on social media, with a section of the netizens criticising it and claiming that it is a government means to crush a rightful protest.
The notice has also been pasted at several petrol pumps. "Fuel will not be provided to tractors and in bottles," it reads.
Meanwhile, several batches of farmers from Punjab and Haryana have already set out on their tractor-trolleys and other vehicles to take part in the proposed tractor rally on January 26 in the national capital.
Tractor-trolleys have now become a common sight at the Singhu border as the farmers have started bringing in the tractors to the protest site from villages in Punjab for the proposed rally.
The Delhi Police on Sunday said that after several round of talks with the farmers groups, it has permitted the tractor rally inside Delhi on January 26.
Police has said that the barricades would be lifted at Singhu, Tikri and Gazipur borders on January 26 after the Republic Day parade is over and the farmers would be allowed to enter upto 100 kilometers within Delhi with their tractors in a circular path on the routes discussed with the farmers.
The route specified is from Singhu Border to Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar, Kanjhawala, Bawana to Auchadi. From Tikri border, it will be to Nangloi, Najafgarh, Jharoda, Dhansa, Badli and the KMP and from Gazipur border to Apsara border to Hapur Road.
However, the police said that they are on alert after intelligence inputs that various Twitter handles operating from across the border are active to disrupt the rally on January 26.
Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and other states have been protesting at multiple border points of Delhi at Singhu, Tikri and Gazipur borders since November-end. They are demanding a repeal of the three central farm laws passed by Parliament in September last year.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)