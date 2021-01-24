UP govt says 'no diesel for tractors' days before farmers' Republic Day tractor parade: Reports

Several reports on Sunday (January 24) suggested that the Uttar Pradesh government has asked supply officers in all districts to not provide diesel to the farmers protesting the three contentious agri laws. Notably, this comes two days before the 'tractor parade', planned to be conducted by the farmers, as an extension of their protests, on January 26, Republic Day.

According to a report by The Hindustan Times network, a letter issued by the Suhwal Police in Ghazipur states that a "high alert" has been issued in Uttar Pradesh in view of the proposed January 26 'tractor parade'.

The letter, reportedly found pasted at a petrol pump in the region, reads, "You need to be informed that high alert has been issued in the state in view of the next 26 January 2021. Section 144 (curfew) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) is effective. Farmers are expected to conduct a 'tractor march' and other programmes at various different locations. Subsequently, there is a ban on tractor marches. In view of this, you are directed to not give oil to any tractor or to anyone in bottles or drums from January 22, 2021, to January 26, 2021, so that peace is maintained. Individuals who violate these orders will be held accountable."

The Ghazipur police order has also since then been going viral on social media, with a section of the netizens criticising it and claiming that it is a government means to crush a rightful protest.

The notice has also been pasted at several petrol pumps. "Fuel will not be provided to tractors and in bottles," it reads.