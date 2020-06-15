UP govt sacks 64 health officials who got jobs fraudulently 2 decades ago

Mirzapur (UP): Chief Medical Officer of Mirzapur O P Tiwari has dismissed 64 people who had managed to get jobs in the Uttar Pradesh Health Department through fraudulent means over two decades ago.

Between 1996 and 1998, the 64 people were appointed on Grade 4 posts and had been drawing the salaries since then. Some of them also got promotion and were now working as clerks, Tiwari said on Saturday. An inquiry was going on since the past 18 years and the government ordered their dismissal last Wednesday after a report was submitted by the Economic Offence Wing, Varanasi, the chief medical officer said.