Who is the President of India? Uttar Pradesh's assistant teacher exam topper has no idea

According to the SSP Prayagraj, Satyartha Anirudh Pankaj, the main accused has been identified as K.L. Patel, a former Zila panchayat member and cash worth over Rs 22 lakh has been recovered from him.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the UP government to keep 37,339 posts of assistant teachers vacant, thereby staying the ongoing selection process of teachers in the state.

The entire recruitment process has already been stayed by the High Court and the state government has challenged the decision.

Meanwhile, the Yogi Adityanath government, on Tuesday, ordered an STF probe into the teachers' recruitment scam in the state.

UP Basic Education minister Satish Dwivedi told reporters, "The probe began after one of the applicants named Rahul filed a complaint with the police of bribes being taken for recruitment. The Prayagraj police immediately acted on the complaint and arrested K.L. Patel and nine others for accepting bribes. The government has ordered an STF probe into the matter."

The Congress has called it a 'Vyapam'-like scam while the BSP has sought a CBI probe into the matter.